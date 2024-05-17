Occupiers once again attacked residential areas of Kherson region, 2 people were killed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Antonivka, Poniativka, Chornobaiivka, Inzhenerne, Beryslav, Kachkarivka, Zolota Balka, Novoberislav, Vysoke, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Lvove, Kozatske, Vesele and the city of Kherson came under hostile fire and air strikes over the last day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The Russian military shelled residential areas of the region's settlements, damaging 4 multi-story buildings and 7 private houses. A medical facility and a shop were hit. An outbuilding and 4 private cars were damaged," the statement said.

Two people died and 6 others were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Prokudin noted that the enemy attacked the central district of Kherson at night and in the morning. As a result of the "arrivals", roofs and walls were smashed and windows were broken in the houses of the residents.

According to the head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko, on the evening of 16 May, the Russian army from the temporarily occupied left bank attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson several times.









