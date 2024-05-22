5th mission of Canadian-Ukrainian program of surgical assistance to wounded during war in Ukraine took place in Poland. PHOTOS

The Canada-Ukraine Surgical Assistance Programme (CUSAP), a joint initiative of the Canada Ukraine Foundation (CUF) and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, has completed its fifth surgical mission to Czeladz, Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

A team of 64 Canadian volunteers (only 18% of Ukrainian origin) conducted 62 consultations and operated on 37 patients with severe injuries sustained during Russia's war against Ukraine in 8 operating days.

The multidisciplinary team of surgeons, anaesthetists, intensive care specialists, nurses, administrative staff and other specialists, including a psychologist and occupational therapist, performed highly complex craniofacial, orthopedic and hand/peripheral nerve reconstructive surgeries on patients who would otherwise not have been able to receive care in Ukraine due to hospital overcrowding.

The mission was also attended by the Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine, Natalka Cmoc. Her Excellency had the opportunity to tour the hospital and meet with Ukrainian patients, who shared their personal stories and how much they look forward to the next steps in their recovery.

"Over the past 10 years, volunteer doctors from Canada have provided invaluable support to more than 280 injured patients from Ukraine. This is a great collaboration - Ukrainian doctors collect a complete medical history of each patient, help coordinate preparations for surgeries, participate in surgeries and oversee rehabilitation. In times of war, it is they who are bringing trauma care and post-traumatic rehabilitation in Ukraine to a new level. The surgeries performed here change lives. Ukrainian patients would not be able to receive full treatment of this level in Ukraine at present. Each case is very complex, but all patients, without exception, are optimistic and incredibly strong. They know that they are not alone and in good hands. I sincerely wish them a full recovery. According to the surgeons, a few years ago, most of the patients in these missions were veterans. Now there are more and more civilians with severe injuries. This reflects the scale and toll of Russia's war in Ukraine," commented Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine, Her Excellency Natalka Cmoc.

"On behalf of the CUF, I would like to thank all the doctors and surgeons, nurses and all the support staff who gave their time unselfishly. I am impressed by their dedication to the CUSAP programme and the patients they treat. The CUSAP family has ensured the success of this mission and given their patients hope for the future. We are honoured to be a part of this programme as a financial partner," said Olesia Lutsiv-Andriiovych, Secretary, Chair of the Civil Society Committee, Director of the Canada Ukraine Foundation.

"A young man whose entire middle face was torn apart by shrapnel was angry, withdrawn, and depressed at first. After a series of reconstructive procedures, he admires his new nose in the mirror, smiles, and gives us a thumbs-up. The woman, who suffered horrific injuries to both legs during a Russian missile attack on her home, was facing bilateral amputation. She embarked on this mission to "dance" with the orthopaedic surgeon who saved both her legs. The individual stories of resilience and renewed hope are moving and inspiring.

However, the reality is that as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, the number of casualties and the need for ongoing surgical care continues to grow. We will need to adapt to meet these needs. Without a doubt, building capacity in Ukraine and providing Ukrainian medical professionals with the tools and expertise to treat their citizens is a priority. We will continue to modify and adapt our programmes to provide maximum support to Ukraine, to those affected by the Russian war, and to those trying to heal these injuries," commented Dr Oleр Antonyshyn, Professor of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at the University of Toronto, and Founder and Chief Surgeon of CUSAP.

Key facts

The Canada-Ukraine Surgical Assistance Programme (CUSAP) is a humanitarian surgical care initiative launched by the Canada Ukraine Foundation in partnership with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in 2013 that provides life-changing care to patients affected by the war in Ukraine. The surgeries have significantly improved the quality of life of the Ukrainians who underwent the operations.

The Canada Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was founded in 1995 and has a long history of providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in the areas of health, education and civil society.