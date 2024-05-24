Euromaidan case: Court closes proceedings against 4 "Berkut" chiefs and ex-MIA official due to expiry of statute of limitations. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv closed criminal proceedings against four "Berkut" chiefs and the former head of the Public Security Department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyiv, Oleh Marynenko, in the cases of the dispersal of Euromaidan on 30 November and 1 December 2013.

According to Censor.NET, the decision was made by Judge Tsiktich.

The case involved the deputy commanders of the Kyiv Berkut, Andrii Dydiuk and Mykola Tiahnyriadno, the commanders of the 3rd and 4th companies, Yevhen Antonov and Yurii Shevchenko, as well as the former head of the Public Security Department of the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyiv, Oleh Marynenko, who were accused of abuse of office and obstruction of peaceful assembly on 30 November 2013. Marynenko is also charged with an episode of beating on Bankova Street on 1 December 2013, with additional charges of negligence resulting in grave consequences and obstruction of journalists' activities.

The proceedings were closed due to the expiry of the statute of limitations for prosecution.

One of the victims, Serhiy Kolosha, also provided his comments.

Photos and video: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.

























































Photos and video: Oleh Bohachuk, Censor.NET.