Occupiers attacked hypermarket in Kharkiv: Two people died, 24 people were injured. At time of strike, there could be more than 200 people in building. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 25 May, Russian invaders struck at Kharkiv. Another Russian attack resulted in deaths and injuries.

This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Terekhov said that the invaders attacked a construction hypermarket located in one of Kharkiv's residential areas.

"Preliminary, the hit occurred in a construction hypermarket. We have information about the victims and injured - it needs to be clarified," he wrote.

Later, the mayor of the city said that two people were killed. There are also wounded and missing persons as a result of the enemy attack on the hypermarket.

"We have a large number of people missing. There are many wounded. Apparently, the strike was aimed at a shopping centre where there were many people - this is pure terrorism," Terekhov wrote.

A fire broke out at the site of the hit. Social media users post photos and videos from the scene.

Later, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ihor Klymenko, reported on Telegram that as of 5:24 p.m., there were two dead and 24 injured people who were in the "Epicentr" hypermarket, which was hit by rockets.

"According to the received information, more than 200 people were in the building. Currently, there is no contact with at least 15 people," the minister wrote.

Klymenko also showed a video from the scene. According to him, more than 10,000 square meters are burning.

"Extinguishing is complicated by the presence of a significant amount of flammable materials and the possible further spread of the fire in nearby warehouses. At the same time, there is a constant threat of repeated enemy fire," the minister wrote.

As of 18:12, the number of injured has increased to 25 people. This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov.

"Two people died. They were men who worked in the hypermarket. At least 25 were injured. Some of the hypermarket's staff are currently still being sought. The data is being updated," he said.

In addition, the official added that the fire was contained.

Earlier it was reported that explosions were heard in Kharkiv again.