Ruscists attacked Ochakiv with drones: They hit two-story building, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Russian occupation forces attacked Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region with drones, causing a fire.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.
For example, Russian drones targeted a two-storey building with a shop and a fitness room that are not used for security reasons.
A fire broke out. There was no information on injuries.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password