Ruscists attacked Ochakiv with drones: They hit two-story building, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region with drones, causing a fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

For example, Russian drones targeted a two-storey building with a shop and a fitness room that are not used for security reasons.

A fire broke out. There was no information on injuries.

Read more: Since beginning of day, enemy has not advanced in Kharkiv sector. Fighting continues in Vodiane area - General Staff





