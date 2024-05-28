ENG
Ruscists attacked Ochakiv with drones: They hit two-story building, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region with drones, causing a fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

For example, Russian drones targeted a two-storey building with a shop and a fitness room that are not used for security reasons.

A fire broke out. There was no information on injuries.

Росіяни атакували Очаків дроном
Росіяни атакували Очаків дроном
Росіяни атакували Очаків дроном

