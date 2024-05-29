Enemy hit Chernihiv region, man was killed (updated). PHOTOS

On the evening of 28 May 2024, Russian troops fired mortars at the border of the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Viacheslav Chaus on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Semenivska district of Novhorod-Siversky district came under fire.

"A resident of the Semenivka district sustained life-threatening injuries in his own home as a result of mortar shelling," the statement said.

"As a result of Russian mortar shelling, a 48-year-old local resident was seriously injured - a fragment of ammunition pierced the wall of his house and hit him in the head. The man died in hospital from his injuries," the Interior Ministry later said.







