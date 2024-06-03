ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Occupiers hit Nikopol district 19 times with kamikaze drones and artillery, Kryvyi Rih was attacked by UAVs: infrastructure object, utility company, and gas station were damaged. PHOTOS

On 3 June, Russian troops attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. They used artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the enemy attacked Nikopol district 16 times with kamikaze drones and fired three times with artillery.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 3 червня

Nikopol, Myrovka, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities were under fire.

The shelling damaged an infrastructure facility, a utility company, garages, several cars, an outbuilding, and a greenhouse. 10 solar panels and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 3 червня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 3 червня

In addition, the Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih district, sending a UAV there, damaging a petrol station.

It is noted that no one was killed or injured.

Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 3 червня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 3 червня
Обстріли Дніпропетровщини 3 червня

