Ruscists shelled Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region: man was killed. PHOTO
Russian troops attacked the town of Seredyna-Buda in Shostka district, Sumy region, killing a man.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Prosecutor's Office.
Around 12:40, Russians shelled the civilian infrastructure of the city with artillery.
As a result of the shelling, a 70-year-old civilian man sustained shrapnel wounds in his own yard and died.
