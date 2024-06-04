Ruscists shelled Seredyna-Buda in Sumy region: man was killed. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked the town of Seredyna-Buda in Shostka district, Sumy region, killing a man.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Sumy Prosecutor's Office.

Around 12:40, Russians shelled the civilian infrastructure of the city with artillery.

As a result of the shelling, a 70-year-old civilian man sustained shrapnel wounds in his own yard and died.

Read more: Occupiers are storming Chasiv Yar, advancing on city in columns, using large number of armored vehicles - "Khortytsia" OSGT