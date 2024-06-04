He decided that best medical care would be provided to him only in Ukraine: Border guards detained illegal African. PHOTO

A Guinean citizen tried to illegally enter Ukraine from Slovakia.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

The cameras of Slovak border guards recorded his movement towards the Ukrainian border.

"Border guards found the offender. He had no documents, so we had to take his word for it: he called himself a citizen of Guinea and said he had been living in the EU for a long time. Since he was facing health problems, he decided that he would not get better medical care than in Ukraine," the statement said.

The man was brought to administrative responsibility. Subsequently, the foreigner will be returned to the Slovak side under the readmission procedure.

Read more: Russia is forming groups of "military instructors" to be sent to Africa - DIU