Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 513,700 people (+1,280 per day), 7,806 tanks, 13,385 artillery systems, 15,036 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 513,700 Russian occupiers. This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.06.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 513700 (+1280) people,

tanks - 7806 (+12) units,

armored combat vehicles - 15036 (+16) units,

artillery systems - 13385 (+40) units,

MLRS - 1092 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 830 (+3) units,

aircraft - 357 (+0) units,

helicopters - 326 (+0) units,

Operational and tactical level UAVs - 10805 (+39),

cruise missiles - 2270 (+2),

ships/boats - 27 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 18297 (+69) units,

special equipment - 2223 (+12)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.