Ruscists hit Nikopol: infrastructure facilities and houses were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 5 June 2024, the defenders of the sky destroyed enemy drones in the Dnipro region. This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, two drones were destroyed in the Kryvyi Rih district, and one more in the Dnipro and Nikopol districts.

"In the evening, the aggressor was shooting at Nikopol. The terror continued in the morning. The occupiers were firing on the city with kamikaze drones. They also shelled it with heavy artillery. No people were injured. An infrastructure facility, 5 private houses, 3 outbuildings, and a power line were damaged," the statement said.

Also read: Occupants attacked Nikopol region 14 times with kamikaze drones and shelled with artillery: infrastructure facilities and an agricultural company damaged









According to the RMA, other consequences are being clarified