Enemy attacked Nikopol district in evening and in morning, without casualties. PHOTO
On the evening of 7 June, Russian invaders attacked Nikopol district once again, launching a kamikaze drone at the Pokrovsk district. In the morning, they attacked Nikopol and the Myrove district with drones and artillery.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.
"He targeted with kamikaze drones and fired from artillery. The strikes hit Nikopol itself and the Myrove district. A utility company, 5 private houses, a garage, and a power line were damaged. The consequences are still being clarified," the statement said.
Last night, the occupiers launched a kamikaze drone in the Pokrovsk district.
"There were no deaths or injuries," Lysak added.
