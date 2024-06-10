ENG
News Photo
6 681 12

They planned to kill deputy and policeman: Armed gang is detained in Poltava region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Members of a gang headed by a criminal mastermind who planned to kill a policeman and a deputy in Poltava region were detained.

This was reported by the Communication Department of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

Law enforcement officers also proved the involvement of seven defendants in the murder of a resident of Kremenchuk and an attempted murder of another local resident.

"The accused 'specialised' in extorting non-existent debts from citizens. The armed gang was organised by a 48-year-old criminal mastermind. One of the participants was the leader's 22-year-old own son, who was supposed to commit the murder," the statement said.

In early February 2024, law enforcement officers disrupted the gang's activities and detained its members.

Detainees can face up to 15 years in prison.

Author: 

