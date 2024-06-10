ENG
Russians attack Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and artillery: 1 person injured, 6 private houses damaged. PHOTOS

On 10 June, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Myrove, and Marhanets communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region. One person was injured in the shelling in the region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak.

"Today, Nikopol, Myrovka, and Marhanets communities were shaking from the Russian strikes. They targeted with kamikaze drones and covered with artillery fire. A man was injured," Lysak wrote.

The RMA also reported that an administrative building, an infrastructure facility, an apartment building, and a utility company were damaged. Six private houses and two outbuildings were damaged.

A minibus, 2 cars and a trailer were damaged. Power lines were damaged.

