GABs attack in Kharkiv: number of victims increased to eight. PHOTOS

As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs, 8 civilians were injured. 70 garages and 22 cars were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"A total of 8 people were injured as a result of the shelling by the GABs in Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts of Kharkiv: 5 men and 3 women," Sinegubov wrote.

He also added that 70 garages and 22 cars were damaged.

One of the munitions did not explode, so people are temporarily displaced from their homes for detonation.

"We are grateful to the rescuers who spent more than an hour pulling the man from the rubble of the house. According to our data, there are no more people under the rubble," the head of the RMA later wrote.

On the evening of 10 June, the Russian occupation army shelled Kharkiv with guided aerial bombs.

