In Kherson region, occupiers attacked police car with drone. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 11 June, Russian invaders used an FPV drone to attack a police car in the village of Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region.

This was reported on Facebook by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

The police car was almost completely destroyed by an enemy drone attack. The cars parked nearby were also damaged.

There were no casualties or injuries among local residents.

The RMA also showed photos of the aftermath of another racist attack.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked 14 settlements in the Kherson region yesterday, and one person was wounded.

