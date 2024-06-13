Occupiers strike Kupiansk with FPV drones: regular bus is damaged, civilian is wounded. PHOTO

Russian occupiers strike Kupiansk in Kharkiv region with FPV drones. A civilian was wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

On 13 June, at around 4:40 p.m., an enemy FPV drone hit the road surface in Kupiansk. The explosion damaged a Kupiansk-Kharkiv bus. There were no casualties.

At 4:50 p.m., another FPV drone exploded in the city and hit the ground. A 60-year-old passerby was injured.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Region, a pre-trial investigation was initiated into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).