Construction of fortifications, western weapons and mobilization will have significant impact on battling in Ukraine - Austin

Ukraine's actions to strengthen its defense lines, the effective use of weapons provided by partners and mobilization will have a significant impact on the fighting.

This was stated by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Censor.NET reports citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"The Ukrainians have done a lot to strengthen their defense positions and are effectively using the weapons and ammunition they are provided with. And more will continue to be supplied. And so I think they will become stronger over time. They are also doing everything they can to mobilize more people and train more people. So, I think the combination of those things will have a pretty significant impact on the battlefield, but it will take some time," Austin said at a press conference following the Ramstein meeting.

The minister also emphasized that funds are available to help Ukraine, and support will continue to flow in a "very meaningful way."

Austin also noted that in the Kharkiv region, there is a slowdown in the Russian advance and stabilization of this section of the front. However, a few weeks ago, there were fears that we would see a significant breakthrough by the Russians, the Pentagon chief admitted.

