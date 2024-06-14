41 people in trailer: Truck detained on Moldova border. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Odesa region, border guards detained a truck with 41 people in its trailer. They were trying to get to the border with Moldova.

This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

"This vehicle was stopped a few kilometres from the border. In the future, this group could most likely have been divided into smaller ones, or the criminal organisers could have thought of some other way to move them across the border towards Moldova," he said.

Demchenko noted that the men who tried to cross the state border are currently being checked. Proceedings have been initiated against the driver for organising the illegal border crossing.

Later, the SBGS press service released photos and videos.

"The driver of the grain truck was not transporting grain at all, but a group of offenders to the border. "The 'tourists' were representatives of 12 different regions of the country," the statement said.

