Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 450 groups have been exposed that helped evaders cross border - State Border Guard Service

Since the beginning of martial law, about 450 criminal groups specialising in the illegal trafficking of people across the border have been exposed.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Andriy Demchenko, assistant head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, spokesman for the agency.

"Attempts to illegally cross the border occur every day. Most of these attempts are outside the checkpoints on the border with Moldova and Romania. The largest number of attempts with forged documents is recorded on the border with Poland. Most of the offenders are not independent participants in the process, they use the services of organisers," the spokesman said.

He noted that about 450 criminal groups have already been exposed for helping men of military age to cross the border illegally. Every day, border guards refuse to allow about 120 people to cross the border. Most of them are denied through the "Shliakh" system, when a person cannot confirm the purpose of their trip. Compared to last year, the number of such people has not decreased.

