Smugglers of men to Poland were exposed in Volyn, they took from 3 to 9 thousand dollars for "services" - SBGS

In Volyn, border guards uncovered a channel for smuggling men to Poland.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Border Guard Service.

Law enforcers found that three residents of Volodymyrskyi district organized a "trip" abroad for six Ukrainian citizens. The offenders were recently detained on the Polish bank of the Western Bug River and handed over to the Ukrainian side. The smugglers charged the men from $3000 to $9000 for the illegal crossing.

As a result of the searches, law enforcement officers seized a rubber boat, wetsuits, communication equipment, cash, a vehicle used to transport the people to the border, and other items indicating the illegal activities of the Volyn residents.

Recently, the three defendants were served with notices of suspicion and a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest.

Read more: Russian Telegram channels spread fake about burying Ukrainian evaders alive - CCD