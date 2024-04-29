Polish farmers stop blocking Rava-Ruska - Hrebenne checkpoint, truck traffic resumed - State Border Guard Service

As of the morning of 29 April, Polish farmers stopped blocking the movement of trucks in front of the "Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska" border crossing point with Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Border Guard Service.

As noted, registration and crossing the border in both directions is carried out as usual.

"At the same time, trucks transporting grain crops will not be allowed to enter Poland. This type of cargo can only be transported through Poland in transit mode," the border guards said.

As previously reported by Censor.NET, as of 24 April, traffic for trucks on the border with Poland was hampered only in the direction of the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska border crossing.

On 20 April, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported that Polish farmers had stopped blocking trucks in front of the "Medyka-Shehyni" and "Krakivets-Korchova" border crossings.

On 22 April, the agency announced the resumption of truck traffic through the "Yagodyn-Dorohusk" border crossing on the Ukrainian-Polish border.