Occupiers do not stop shelling Nikopol district. During day, enemy hit Zaporizhzhia region 437 times. PHOTOS

Until late in the evening, the enemy continued to attack the Nikopol region. He attacked the area in the morning. In the Zaporizhzhia region, 10 settlements were under enemy fire.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, the enemy used kamikaze drones and artillery to attack the Nikopol region.

"Nikopol, Pokrovska, and Myrivska communities were under attack. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished.

A catering establishment, 3 private houses, and a power line were damaged," the statement said.









According to Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, the occupiers attacked the Zaporizhzhia region 437 times over the past day. In particular:

launched a missile strike on Zaporizhzhya district and 5 air strikes on Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, and Malynivka;

attacked Mahdalynivka, Huliaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Novoandriivka using 215 UAVs of various modifications;

They shelled Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka 17 times with MLRS;

conducted 199 artillery attacks on the territory of Huliaypole, Orikhove, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne, and Malynivka.

