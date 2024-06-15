Day in Donetsk region: 5 people were injured, houses and infrastructure facilities were damaged. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

In Novoukrainka, Vuhledar district, 2 houses and a business were damaged as a result of shelling.

Pokrovsk district

In Hirnyk of the Kurakhove district, 4 people were injured, 14 multi-story buildings, 35 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Kurakhove and Veselyi Hai were also shelled in the districts.

Kramatorsk district

In Lyman, 1 house was destroyed and 11 damaged; in Zarichne, a person was injured and 6 houses were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In the Toretsk district, 10 houses were damaged in Pivnichne and 9 in New York. In the Chasiv Yar district, 4 private houses were damaged. In Siversk, 1 house was destroyed and 2 damaged.

It is also reported that 185 people, including 43 children, have been evacuated from the frontline.