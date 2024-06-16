ENG
Day in Donetsk region: 4 districts were under attack, 3 people died, 5 were injured. PHOTO

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

Filashkin recalls that in the village of Ulakly of the Velyka Novosilka district, 3 people were killed and 5 injured.

Pokrovsk district

A social infrastructure facility in Kurakhivka was damaged in the Kurakhivka district, and Kurakhove was shelled.

Kramatorsk district

In the Lyman district, 1 house was destroyed and 4 damaged in Torske, and 1 house was destroyed and 1 damaged in Zarichne. In the Kostiantynivka district, 2 private houses were damaged: in Kostyantynivka and Mykolaivka.

Bakhmut district

An infrastructure facility was damaged in the Toretsk district. In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses were damaged.

Наслідки обстрілу Донеччини

It is also noted that 59 people, including 11 children, were evacuated from the front line.

