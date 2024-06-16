Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones, dropped ammunition from UAVs, and fired from heavy artillery: 2 people injured. PHOTOS
On 16 June, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with various types of weapons and wounded two people.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, wrote about this in his telegram channel.
Nikopol, Marhanets and Myrovka communities were shelled.
"Two people were injured - a 60-year-old woman and a 57-year-old man. Both of them have shrapnel wounds, they received all the necessary assistance. They will be treated at home," noted Lysak.
The attacks damaged a nine-storey residential building, four private houses, a country house, and a car. A two-storey building that was not in use was also damaged.
