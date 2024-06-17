In evening, enemy attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones, and in morning they attacked Pokrov community. PHOTOS
The enemy does not stop attacking the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak.
The enemy targeted Nikopol with two kamikaze drones. An out-of-service building in the town was damaged.
In the morning, the Pokrov community came under attack. The enemy dropped ammunition from a drone and launched a kamikaze drone.
Two private houses, an outbuilding, a car and a power line were damaged.
