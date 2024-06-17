ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12135 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
588 0

In evening, enemy attacked Nikopol with two kamikaze drones, and in morning they attacked Pokrov community. PHOTOS

The enemy does not stop attacking the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhii Lysak.

The enemy targeted Nikopol with two kamikaze drones. An out-of-service building in the town was damaged.

In the morning, the Pokrov community came under attack. The enemy dropped ammunition from a drone and launched a kamikaze drone.

Two private houses, an outbuilding, a car and a power line were damaged.

See more: Russian troops attacked Nikopol district with kamikaze drones, dropped ammunition from UAVs, and fired from heavy artillery: 2 people injured. PHOTOS

Удари по Нікопольщині 16 червня
Удари по Нікопольщині 16 червня
Удари по Нікопольщині 16 червня
Удари по Нікопольщині 16 червня

Author: 

shoot out (13264) Nikopol (702)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 