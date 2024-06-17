Stand from Kharkiv stadium destroyed by Russians has been brought to Munich. PHOTOS

The tribune of Kharkiv's Solnechnyi Stadium, which was destroyed by the occupiers, was brought to the centre of Munich.

This is reported by the Ukrainian Football Association (UAF), Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the stadium was built by Ukraine for Euro 2012, and in May 2022 it was destroyed by Russian troops.



"The Ukrainian Football Association took the stand across Europe to testify to the world that football is not beyond war. After all, more than 500 sports facilities have been damaged by Russian bombing and missile attacks," the statement said.

As noted, the stand is combined with an interactive installation: visitors will be able to read and hear the story of the Solnechnyi, which was the training base of the Dutch national team for Euro 2012 and later became the main training stadium for the Ukrainian national team.

"The VR glasses will take everyone to the stadium in real time to see what it looks like after the Russian strike," the UAF added.





