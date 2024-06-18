Russian missile attack on Poltava region: 9 people hospitalised, 16 buildings damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday's missile strike on civilian infrastructure in Poltava region damaged 16 buildings, 9 of which were residential apartment blocks.

This was reported by the head of the Poltava Regional Military District Administration Philip Pronin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Absolutely everyone suffers at the hands of the Russian army. Children, adults, animals. All living things on our land.

Poltava region is recovering from yesterday's events. The occupiers struck at the Poltava community. Twenty-two people, including three children, sought medical assistance. Nine people were hospitalised, including two children," he said.

Poltava region is recovering from yesterday's events. The occupiers struck at the Poltava community. Twenty-two people, including three children, sought medical assistance. Nine people were hospitalised, including two children," he said.















As reported, on the afternoon of 17 June 2024, Russian troops attacked Poltava region. Later, it became known that more than 20 people were wounded in the Russian attack on Poltava region.