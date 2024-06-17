Consequences of Russia’s attack on Poltava region: number of wounded increased to 22, including three children. Civilian infrastructure is damaged (updated). PHOTOS

Today's shelling of Poltava region resulted in casualties, including children, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

The consequences of the attack were shown by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Today the enemy shelled Poltava. Civilian infrastructure was destroyed, and a fire broke out over an area of about 100 square metres. The blast wave damaged the glazing of nearby residential and administrative buildings," the statement said.

In addition, power lines were damaged as a result of the hostilities.

Rescuers extinguished the fire. According to preliminary information, 12 people were injured, including 2 children, and 3 people were hospitalised. Psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene.

Updated information

Later, at 7:30 p.m., the Poltava Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of wounded had increased to 16. As previously reported, there are two children among them.

"The enemy had previously hit civilian infrastructure with an X-59 cruise missile. As a result of the strike, civilians were wounded - currently 16 people are known, including 2 children. Six people were hospitalized," the agency said.

In addition, the prosecutor's office reports that multi-storey buildings, a kindergarten, power lines and garages were damaged.

It is reported that a pre-trial investigation has already begun in criminal proceedings on the fact that the enemy violated the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As of 9:33 p.m., it was reported that 22 people were wounded, including three children. One child is hospitalized. Eight adults are also being treated in hospital.

Earlier it was reported that as of 16.39, the number of people injured as a result of the strike on 17 June 2024 on civilian infrastructure in Poltava district had increased to 12.