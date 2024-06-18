ENG
Consequences of Russian airstrike on private sector in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

At night, Russian invaders struck at the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

For example, at around 22:30, the Russians launched an air strike on a private residential sector.

"An aerial munition hit a garden on the territory of a household. Residential buildings, outbuildings, a car and a truck were damaged. There were no casualties," the statement said.

Previously, the occupiers attacked the city with a modified UMPB D-30 bomb.

