Syrskyi awards soldiers of "Charter" brigade for defence of Vovchansk and northern Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has awarded the servicemen of the "Charter" Brigade for the defence of Vovchansk and the north of Kharkiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Defence.

As noted, the defenders of Kharkiv region were awarded the Golden Cross badges.

