Zelenskyy presented awards on occasion of Marine Corps Day. PHOTOS

On the Marine Corps Day of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the military and presented them with state awards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

A minute of silence was observed in memory of all the marines who gave their lives in the battles for Ukraine and its independence. The President presented the soldiers with state awards.

‘The Cross of Military Merit’ was awarded to:

Master Sergeant Ihor Hrabovoi

Lieutenant Colonel Vasyl Sosnovskyi

Seaman Taras Kharchenko







See more: Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: Ukraine lacks sufficient number of air defense systems. This is not our weakness, but world’s. PHOTO





Zelenskyy awarded one more soldier with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, first degree, one with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, second degree, and four with the Order of the Third Degree. One defender received the Order "For Courage" of the second degree, and nine received the Order "For Courage" of the third degree.







Read more: President of Chile Borych confirmed his participation in Global Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy





The Head of State also presented combat flags to the 66th Separate Gun Artillery Battalion of the 406th Separate Artillery Brigade named after Major General Oleksii Almazov and the 505th Separate Battalion of the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, as well as honorary awards "For Courage and Bravery" to the same battalion and the 1st Separate Battalion of the 36th Separate Brigade.