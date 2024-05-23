Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: Ukraine lacks sufficient number of air defense systems. This is not our weakness, but world’s. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian occupiers’ attack on Kharkiv and Liubotyn.

The head of state announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"An extremely brutal Russian attack against Kharkiv and Liubotyn - according to preliminary data, 15 missiles at once. Unfortunately, there are dead and injured. Emergency services are already at the sites of the attacks, and everyone who has suffered will be provided with the necessary assistance.



Russian terrorists are taking advantage of the fact that Ukraine still lacks sufficient air defense protection and a reliable ability to destroy terrorist launchers exactly where they are located - near our borders. And this is a weakness - not our weakness, but the weakness of the world, which for three years has not dared to treat terrorists exactly as they deserve," the statement said.

According to Zelenskyy, more determination is needed from the world's leaders.

Russian attack on Kharkiv

On 23 May, the Russian occupiers struck at Kharkiv. It is known that 6 people were killed and 11 were injured

