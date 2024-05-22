President of Chile Borych confirmed his participation in Global Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy

The President of Chile, Gabriel Borich, has confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"He held a video conversation with the President of Chile, Gabriel Borych. We discussed the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russia is trying to expand the geography of its invasion. He told about the defense of the region and our actions to preserve the lives of people in the frontline communities," the message reads.

Zelenskyy thanked Chile for its readiness to join international efforts to demine Ukrainian territories and return Ukrainian children stolen by Russia.

"President Borych confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit," the president added.

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

As you know, the Swiss government plans to hold a two-day high-level conference. Participants will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The summit will take place in the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to the summit. At the same time, the participation of Russia is not expected yet. President Zelenskyy previously did not rule out that the Russian Federation may try to disrupt the summit.

Participation in the conference has already been confirmed by a number of countries, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands, and others.

Recently it became known that Austria will also be represented at the Summit.