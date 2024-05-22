Austria will participate in Global Peace Summit, - Zelenskyy

Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Neghammer confirmed his participation in the Global Peace Summit scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET informs.

"I had a telephone conversation with the Federal Chancellor of Austria Karl Neghammer. I thanked him for his support for our Peace Summit in Switzerland - in particular, by confirming his participation and actively working to involve other countries," he noted.

According to him, Ukraine appreciates Austria's contribution to the humanitarian demining of Ukrainian territories and expects to expand this cooperation.

Zelenskyy and Neghammer also discussed the participation of Austrian business in the reconstruction of Ukraine and coordinated future joint activities.

Read more: Austria allocates €2 million for humanitarian projects in Ukraine

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

As you know, the Swiss government plans to hold a two-day high-level conference. Participants will look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. The summit will take place in the Bürgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

A number of countries from all continents were invited to the summit. At the same time, the participation of Russia is not expected yet. President Zelenskyy previously did not rule out that the Russian Federation may try to disrupt the summit.

Participation in the conference has already been confirmed by a number of countries, including Poland, Finland, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Germany, the Netherlands and others.