Shooting took place in Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv: Unknown person shot man who was in car with his wife. PHOTO

An unknown person shot at a car in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET informs.

Police were told that shots were heard in Yarmola Street.

"Law enforcement officers have previously found that an unknown person approached a car parked on the street with a man and his wife and shot the man, after which he fled. The woman was not injured," the statement said.

Measures are currently being taken to detain the attacker.

Read more: Shooting in Vinnytsia region: two servicemen served notice of suspicion of murder, attempted murder of police officers and desertion. PHOTO