Recruitment centre has started working in Zhytomyr. PHOTOS

A military recruitment centre has started working in Zhytomyr.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Zhytomyr City Council.

Every day, except for Sunday, the centre will be staffed by 6 representatives of different military units: soldiers of the 95th Brigade, the 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion and the 148th separate artillery brigade of the Air Assault Forces, a separate battalion of unmanned aerial vehicles of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 46th separate airmobile brigade of the Air Assault Forces and a unit of the National Guard of Ukraine.

Deputy Mayor Oleh Smal said that the recruitment centre does not serve summonses.

