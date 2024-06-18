Satellite images of aftermath of Ukrainian drone attack on oil depot in Rostov region of RF. PHOTO
According to Planet Labs satellite imagery, a fire continues to burn on the territory of an oil depot in the Rostov region of Russia after a Ukrainian drone attack.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.
It is currently difficult to assess the extent of the damage to the oil depot, as smoke clouds limit visibility.
As noted, up to 60,000 tonnes of oil products pass through this Russian terminal per month, and up to 30,000 cubic metres of oil products can be stored in tanks that caught fire as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack.
Ukraine has not officially commented on the drone attack.
