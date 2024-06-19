Part of Povitroflotskyi overpass bridge collapsed in Kyiv - KCSA. VIDEO+PHOTOS

The collapse of fragments of the pedestrian part of the Povitroflotskyi overpass bridge onto the tram line has blocked traffic.

This was written in the KCSA telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, traffic is blocked at the intersection of Borshchahivska and Zhylianska streets (under the overpass). There are no casualties or injuries. The necessary city services are working at the scene to restore traffic as soon as possible," the statement said.

