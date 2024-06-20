Bus with Ukrainians gets into accident in Poland: 14 people are injured. PHOTO

On 20 June, a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens slid into a ditch and rolled over on its side in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland. 14 people were injured, including two children.

This is reported by RMF24, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the accident occurred on a national road near the village of Zakrentse near Krasnostav.

A total of 58 people were on the bus at the time of the accident. As a result of the accident, 14 Ukrainians were injured. Two of the victims were children, and 13 people were hospitalised.

See more: Bus from Ukraine with 53 passengers overturned in Slovakia. PHOTO

The police clarified that it was a Polish bus with Ukrainian citizens travelling from Kyiv to Warsaw. The bus driver appeared to be sober.

A section of the national road in the area of the accident was closed.

Polish media publish photos.





