Man was hacked to death with axe and left with inscription "Thank you for SMO" - Russian media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In St Petersburg, Russia, the body of an unidentified man with an axe in his back was found near garages. An inscription about Russia's war against Ukraine was left near him - "Thank you for the SMO".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

It is noted that the name of the murdered Russian is unknown, as well as whether he participated in the "SMO".

Earlier, Russian media reported on a similar murder in a Moscow entrance: last time, a man's corpse was left with a knife in his back. In that case, the inscription "Thank you for the SMO" was in the form of a note in his pocket.

Official Russian sources did not comment on this information.

