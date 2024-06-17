Russians killed Ingush man for refusing to assault: occupiers staged suicide attempt and robbed him. VIDEO 18+
The Russian military killed a fellow soldier from Ingushetia in Ukraine for refusing to participate in an assault.
According to the information, the victim's name was Rashid Dudarov, and he was from the village of Kantysheve. Before Dudarov's murder, the Russians tortured him with electricity. In addition, money was later stolen from his bank card, Censor.NET reports.
The Russian command is trying to make the massacre of the soldier look like a suicide.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
