Survived air strike: Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kutsenko. VIDEO

He has been responsible for a Russian tank, several armoured personnel carriers and hundreds of occupants in Sumy, Kharkiv and Bakhmut regions. Since 2014, he has worked his way up from soldier to chief sergeant of the 93rd Mechanised Company of the "Kholodnyi Yar" Brigade.

According to Censor.NET, in the spring of 2023, Dmytro Kutsenko's company was destroying Wagnerites near the village of Ivanivske, and when the "meat assaults" did not work, the occupiers dropped a guided bomb on a five-storey building where the command and observation post was located. Dmytro spent 33 hours under the rubble and lost both his legs. After his amputation, he decided to take up gardening and planted 1.5 hectares of cherries, but he is still ready to go on the attack. Watch the story of the infantryman who became a Hero of Ukraine on Butusov Plus TV channel.

