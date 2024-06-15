"These Russians got closest to Kharkiv"- "Chartia" knocked out Russians in counter battle near Lyptsi. VIDEO
The Russian invaders almost reached the outskirts of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region on 12 May, but the next day, 13 May, the Special Forces together with the Charter Brigade drove the enemy out of all these positions. The soldiers precisely targeted the occupiers with drones and artillery, and the infantry eliminated the enemy in fierce fighting in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yurii Butusov in a special report on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password