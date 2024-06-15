"These Russians got closest to Kharkiv"- "Chartia" knocked out Russians in counter battle near Lyptsi. VIDEO

The Russian invaders almost reached the outskirts of Liptsi in the Kharkiv region on 12 May, but the next day, 13 May, the Special Forces together with the Charter Brigade drove the enemy out of all these positions. The soldiers precisely targeted the occupiers with drones and artillery, and the infantry eliminated the enemy in fierce fighting in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Yurii Butusov in a special report on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus.

See also Censor.NET: Border guards use FPV drones to strike enemy positions in South. VIDEO.