Ruscists opened fire on railway in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region: 2 people wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 24 June, Russian troops attacked the railway infrastructure in the Donetsk region, injuring two railway workers and damaging rolling stock in Pokrovsk.

This was reported by the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, Censor.NET reports.

"A machine operator and a laboratory assistant suffered moderate injuries. They were provided with the necessary medical care and are in hospital, their condition is stable. In addition, the shelling damaged administrative buildings, the contact network, tracks, signalling and communication devices, and a shunting locomotive," the statement said.

Despite the Russian shelling, the movement continues on schedule.

