Day in Zaporizhzhia: 7 settlements are under fire, there is destruction. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 25 June, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 142 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. Also, six attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

According to the RMA, 180 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

There were 9 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.