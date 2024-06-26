ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11171 visitors online
News Photo War
658 0

Day in Zaporizhzhia: 7 settlements are under fire, there is destruction. PHOTO

Yesterday, on 25 June, Russian troops shelled 7 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, 142 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaipole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka. Also, six attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

According to the RMA, 180 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipole, Preobrazhenka, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Levadne and Malynivka.

Наслідки обстрілів Запорізької області

There were 9 reports of the destruction of residential buildings. No civilians were injured.

Author: 

shoot out (14488) Zaporizka region (1415)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 