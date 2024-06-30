In Dnipro, rubble of multi-storey building damaged by Russian attack is still being cleared. PHOTOS

In Dnipro, the rubble of a multi-storey building that was attacked by Russians on 28 June is still being cleared.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Rescuers continue to clear the rubble in the destroyed high-rise building in Dnipro. They are looking for people whose fate is still unknown. We have already removed 480 tonnes of damaged structures and debris from the site," he said.

He also said that on 30 June, Russians shelled Nikopol district 10 times with drones and artillery.

"Nikopol and Pokrovske community suffered. A private house and an outbuilding were damaged. No one was injured. According to the updated information, wheat caught fire in the area due to the morning shelling. 2.5 hectares burned down. The fire was extinguished," added Lysak.

As Censor.NET wrote, on 28 June, Russians attacked Dnipro. A nine-storey building was damaged.