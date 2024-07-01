ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8425 visitors online
News Photo
3 455 20

US Congressional delegation headed by Intelligence Committee Chairman Turner arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

A bipartisan delegation of US congressmen led by Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, arrived in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

Бріджит Брінк і делегація зі США

"Welcome to Kyiv, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and a bipartisan delegation of Betty McCollum, Ronnie Jackson, Tony Gonzales, and John Joyce to discuss how U.S. assistance is supporting Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russia's brutal invasion," she wrote.

Read more: Blinken’s deputy Bass arrives in Kyiv for visit

Author: 

visit (480) US Congress (361) USA (5623) Brink (106)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 