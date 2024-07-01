US Congressional delegation headed by Intelligence Committee Chairman Turner arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO
A bipartisan delegation of US congressmen led by Mike Turner, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, arrived in Kyiv.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.
"Welcome to Kyiv, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner and a bipartisan delegation of Betty McCollum, Ronnie Jackson, Tony Gonzales, and John Joyce to discuss how U.S. assistance is supporting Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russia's brutal invasion," she wrote.
