Occupants strike church in Kherson region with drones. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 1 July, Russians carried out three drone strikes on the Orthodox Holy Archangel Michael Church in Zmiivka, Beryslav district, Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

A fire broke out in the church due to Russian strikes.

The official reminded that this is not the first time the church has come under enemy fire. The religious building has sustained significant damage.

"The windows, roof, and bell tower were damaged," Prokudin wrote.

He also showed photos of the aftermath of the Russian attack.

Окупанти завдали ударів дронами по храму на Херсонщині

